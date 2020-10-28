October 28, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reaches 700 cases; another death reported in Mower County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:28 am Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Minnesota reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including one in Mower County, according to state health officials.

The county has now had 18 COVID-19 deaths. The new resident who died was between 80 and 84 years, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The other deaths reported Wednesday were in Anoka, Beltrami, Clearwater, Douglas, Hennepin, Mille Lacs, Nobles, Ramsey, Renville, Rock, St. Louis, Stearns and Swift counties. All of the people were 70 or older, and 16 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,387 cumulative deaths, of which 1,669 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 1,916 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative positive cases to 139,444. Of the total cases, 123,529 no longer need to be in isolation.

Freeborn County reported nine new COVID-19 cases and has now had 700 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new cases included one person between 10 and 20, one person in their 20s, one person in their 30s, four people in their 50s, one person in their 60s and one person in their 80s, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

Sixty-four of the county’s cases are considered active cases, and four people are currently hospitalized. Forty-four people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The following were updates from other area counties:

  • Faribault County: five new cases, 244 total cases
  • Mower County: five new cases, 1,539 total cases
  • Steele County: six new cases, 787 total cases
  • Waseca County: five new cases, 941 total cases

The state reported 17,230 new PCR tests were completed Tuesday, along with 746 antigen tests, for a total of 17,976.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 186 2 188 2
Anoka 9,129 31 9,160 153
Becker 602 2 604 4
Beltrami 926 1 927 8
Benton 992 17 1,009 9
Big Stone 153 0 153 1
Blue Earth 2,085 0 2,085 7
Brown 335 0 335 3
Carlton 458 25 483 2
Carver 1,858 9 1,867 7
Cass 405 0 405 5
Chippewa 468 1 469 3
Chisago 1,111 3 1,114 2
Clay 2,464 0 2,464 43
Clearwater 128 0 128 1
Cook 18 0 18 0
Cottonwood 290 0 290 0
Crow Wing 1,082 1 1,083 22
Dakota 10,103 29 10,132 138
Dodge 405 0 405 0
Douglas 734 0 734 4
Faribault 244 0 244 0
Fillmore 265 0 265 0
Freeborn 700 0 700 4
Goodhue 632 1 633 11
Grant 102 0 102 4
Hennepin 34,898 90 34,988 995
Houston 220 0 220 1
Hubbard 423 0 423 3
Isanti 582 1 583 5
Itasca 771 0 771 17
Jackson 219 0 219 1
Kanabec 229 1 230 10
Kandiyohi 1,782 1 1,783 5
Kittson 50 0 50 0
Koochiching 176 0 176 5
Lac qui Parle 145 0 145 3
Lake 127 2 129 0
Lake of the Woods 45 0 45 1
Le Sueur 651 0 651 6
Lincoln 190 1 191 0
Lyon 1,005 2 1,007 6
Mahnomen 128 0 128 2
Marshall 137 0 137 1
Martin 619 0 619 18
McLeod 614 1 615 4
Meeker 348 0 348 3
Mille Lacs 428 4 432 16
Morrison 794 8 802 9
Mower 1,521 18 1,539 18
Murray 291 0 291 3
Nicollet 756 0 756 18
Nobles 2,318 1 2,319 18
Norman 128 0 128 0
Olmsted 3,359 0 3,359 30
Otter Tail 920 1 921 7
Pennington 208 1 209 1
Pine 561 2 563 0
Pipestone 361 0 361 17
Polk 772 14 786 4
Pope 165 0 165 0
Ramsey 14,374 97 14,471 364
Red Lake 81 1 82 2
Redwood 294 0 294 11
Renville 257 6 263 13
Rice 1,683 0 1,683 10
Rock 353 2 355 5
Roseau 300 0 300 0
Scott 3,540 9 3,549 34
Sherburne 1,754 9 1,763 22
Sibley 262 0 262 3
St. Louis 3,126 16 3,142 71
Stearns 6,028 54 6,082 48
Steele 787 0 787 3
Stevens 185 1 186 1
Swift 212 0 212 2
Todd 871 1 872 6
Traverse 58 0 58 0
Wabasha 405 0 405 0
Wadena 250 7 257 3
Waseca 941 0 941 9
Washington 6,216 17 6,233 72
Watonwan 581 0 581 4
Wilkin 142 0 142 4
Winona 1,296 0 1,296 19
Wright 2,648 5 2,653 15
Yellow Medicine 291 3 294 6
Unknown/missing 193 2 195 0
