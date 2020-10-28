Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reaches 700 cases; another death reported in Mower County

Minnesota reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including one in Mower County, according to state health officials.

The county has now had 18 COVID-19 deaths. The new resident who died was between 80 and 84 years, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The other deaths reported Wednesday were in Anoka, Beltrami, Clearwater, Douglas, Hennepin, Mille Lacs, Nobles, Ramsey, Renville, Rock, St. Louis, Stearns and Swift counties. All of the people were 70 or older, and 16 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,387 cumulative deaths, of which 1,669 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 1,916 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative positive cases to 139,444. Of the total cases, 123,529 no longer need to be in isolation.

Freeborn County reported nine new COVID-19 cases and has now had 700 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new cases included one person between 10 and 20, one person in their 20s, one person in their 30s, four people in their 50s, one person in their 60s and one person in their 80s, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

Sixty-four of the county’s cases are considered active cases, and four people are currently hospitalized. Forty-four people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The following were updates from other area counties:

Faribault County: five new cases, 244 total cases

Mower County: five new cases, 1,539 total cases

Steele County: six new cases, 787 total cases

Waseca County: five new cases, 941 total cases

The state reported 17,230 new PCR tests were completed Tuesday, along with 746 antigen tests, for a total of 17,976.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths