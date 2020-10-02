Daily COVID-19 update: Lower cases reported in area counties; state offers response to Trump’s positive test

Area counties reported low increases in COVID-19 cases on Friday, though the state reported over a thousand new cases and had its third day in a row with double-digit deaths.

Freeborn County reported one new case, bringing its total to 555. Of that number, 24 are considered active cases, and two people are hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new case was a person in their 40s.

Faribault County reported two new cases, and has now had 154 cases; Mower County reported three new cases, bringing its total to 1,357; Steele County reported four new cases, increasing its total to 571; and Waseca County reported two new cases and has now had 770 cases.

Statewide, 1,184 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative positive cases to 101,366.

Of that number, 90,492 are no longer in isolation. according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Ten new deaths were reported in Hennepin, Martin, Murray, Pipestone, St. Louis and Washington counties. Seven of those people resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and all were 60 or older.

The state has now had 2,059 deaths, of which 1,472 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department stated 32,077 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 2,086,963.

Department of Health responds to Trump’s positive COVID-19 test

The Minnesota Department of Health stated Friday there is potential risk that COVID-19 transmission occurred at the Duluth rally and other events associated with President Donald Trump’s visit earlier in the week.

“Community transmission of COVID-19 was high in St. Louis County prior to this week’s rally, and people attending the rally may have been infectious without realizing it,” the department said.

People who attended the events and are showing symptoms are advised to get tested right away. It said people without symptoms should also consider getting tested because some people may not develop or recognize symptoms and could spread the virus even without displaying symptoms.

People should get tested five to seven days after the event, and if they test negative should get tested again 12 days after the event.

It stated anyone who was a direct contact of Trump or known COVID-19 cases should quarantine and get tested.

