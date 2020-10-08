Daily COVID-19 update: Mower County reports 7th death

Mower County reported a new COVID-19 death on Thursday, increasing the county’s total deaths to seven.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the person was 75 to 79 years old.

The death was one of eight deaths reported across the state. The other deaths were in Anoka, Hennepin, Pipestone, Ramsey and Stearns counties. Six resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one was considered homeless.

The state has now had 2,107 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 1,501 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, there were 1,276 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative count to 107,922. Of that number, 97,254 are no longer in isolation.

The following are updates on cases from area counties:

• Faribault County: two new cases, 170 total cases

• Freeborn County: five new cases, 576 total cases

• Mower County: five new cases, 1,395 total cases

• Steele County: seven new cases, 614 total cases

• Waseca County: three new cases, 840 total cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 28,404 new tests were completed, increasing the state’s total tests to 2,224,194.