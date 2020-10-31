Fundraiser dinner planned

Bolan Trinity United Methodist Church will host a Swiss steak drive-in takeout dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 8, or until supplies run out, according to a press release. On the menu for $10 will be Swiss steak, coleslaw, homegrown mashed potatoes, sweet corn, squash and a homemade bar. The dinner is a fundraiser for landscaping at the church, 4214 Tulip Lane in Kensett.