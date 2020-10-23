October 23, 2020

How-to videos on CWD topics available to hunters

By Submitted

Published 8:00 am Friday, October 23, 2020

Videos about how to use a self-service sampling station to get deer tested for chronic wasting disease, how to quarter a deer, how to cape a trophy deer and how to remove lymph nodes from a deer are available on the CWD videos page of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website, according to a press release. For more information on CWD, sampling station locations, the DNR’s continued efforts to manage the disease and how to help, visit mndnr.gov/cwd.

