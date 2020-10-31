Local food drive starts

RE/MAX Properties is hosting a “RE/STOCK with RE/MAX” community food drive to collect donations for a local food shelf. Canned food and non-perishable items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 13 at RE/MAX Properties, 412 E. William St. in Albert Lea. For each item donated, people will receive an entry into a drawing for a 50-inch RCA 4K LED TV. The winner will be chosen at 4 p.m. Nov. 13 and announced via Facebook.

The food collected during the drive will be donated to Ruby’s Pantry to support individuals and families in Albert Lea and the surrounding areas. Those with questions can call 507-377-2752.