Man reportedly stabbed and other reports
A man reportedly came into the Law Enforcement Center lobby at 8:29 a.m. Friday with stab wounds to his hand and leg.
According to police, the man was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not-life threatening.
Police stated the assault took place on Court Street, and the suspects were known to the victim.
The case remains under investigation.
Vehicles reported stolen
A 2006 dark blue Ford F-150 was reported stolen at 7:47 p.m. Sunday at 1604 W. Richway Drive. An AR-15 was also reported missing from a safe.
A red Saturn car was reported stolen at 8:23 p.m. Sunday at 701 S. Broadway.
Campaign sign stolen
A 4-by-8-foot Biden campaign sign was reported stolen at 7:24 a.m. Saturday at 70637 255th St. in Albert Lea.
Break-ins reported
An attempted break-in was reported at 6:27 p.m. Saturday at 72038 Phillip Drive.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:17 a.m. Saturday of vehicles and buildings that were reported broken into at 22984 800th Ave. in Albert Lea.
Police received a report at 1:12 a.m. Friday that someone had come into a house at 412 Winter Ave., broke a TV and took some money.
Damage reported
The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 7 p.m. Saturday of dirt bikes that had gone through the front yard at 351 Third Ave. NW in Glenville and destroyed Halloween decorations.
Police received a report at 8:50 p.m. Friday of damage to a locked gas cap on a dump truck at 1301 James Ave. The damage happened either the night before or early in the morning.
Windows broken out
Windows were reported smashed out of a vehicle at 3:32 a.m. Sunday at 714 Jefferson Ave. in Albert Lea.
A window was reported broken out of a house at 12:52 p.m. Sunday at 102 S. Ermina Ave.
Counterfeit bills reported
Two counterfeit $20 bills were reported at 6:49 p.m. Sunday at 2225 E. Main St.
A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 6:17 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.
Thefts reported
A phone was reported stolen at 9:47 p.m. Sunday out of a vehicle parked along 810th Avenue.
A gas drive-off valued at $65 was reported at 10:56 p.m. Sunday at 23087 Minnesota Highway 13.
A Stihl trimmer and gas can were reported stolen from a garage at 7:23 a.m. Friday at 913 James Ave. The theft occurred overnight.
2 arrested for drug possession
Police arrested Brandon Stanley Johnson, 38, for fifth-degree drug possession and an order for protection violation at 10:27 p.m. Friday at 2306 E. Main St.
Police arrested Daniel Dean Eggers, 35, on a local warrant and fifth-degree drug possession at 5:16 p.m. Friday at 602 Minnesota Ave.
1 arrested on warrant
Police arrested Chantola Khin, 27, on a warrant at 12:32 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Eighth Street and Academy Avenue.
Dog bite reported
Police received a report at 6:17 p.m. Friday of a woman who was bit by a dog while walking on the Blazing Star Trail.
1 cited for theft
Police cited Sashy Martinez, 35, for theft at 4:55 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.
