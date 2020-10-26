Marvel Emelia Schewe

Funeral Service for Marvel Schewe will be held on Thursday (10/29) at 11AM at Bear Lake Concordia Lutheran Church. Rev. Tim O’Shields will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Due to Covid-19, masks will be required for entry into the service and seating will be limited. The service will be livestreamed via Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home’s Facebook Page. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com

Marvel Emelia (Helland) Schewe passed away on October 24, 2020 of natural causes at St. John’s Lutheran Community – Luther Place.

Marvel was born on September 25, 1926 in Albert Lea to Gilbert and Sally (Benson) Helland. She grew up on a farm in rural Emmons and graduated from Emmons High School. On October 20, 1946 Marvel was united in marriage to Herbert Schewe. They made their home on Herbert’s family farm. Marvel worked very hard on the farm with Herbert where they raised six children. She was a kind, caring mother, generous person, and a very good cook. No one ever left Marvel’s home hungry.

In 1993 Marvel and Herbert retired from farming and moved to Albert Lea. She was a member of Bear Lake Concordia Lutheran Church, Ruth Circle and WELCA.

Marvel is survived by her children Virgil (Jan), Gaylen (Margaret), Jerel (Julie), Bonnie (David) Lair, Doreen (Dean) McCall, Beth (Ried) Peterson; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers Glen (Alicia) Helland, Floyd Helland and friend Penny, brother-in-law George Scott; sister-in-law Doris Quinn; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert; siblings Lester (Maxine) Helland, Leona (Harold) Bye, Velma (Francis) Cunningham, Gertrude (Melvin) Mattson, Rudolph (Jean) Helland, and Esther Scott; sister-in-law Karen Helland.