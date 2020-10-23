Marvel Prafke

Marvel Lavonne (Heldt) Prafke passed away on October 7th, 2020, in Saint Peter, Minnesota at the age of 92.

Marvel was born on August 9, 1928, near Holloway, MN, and graduated from high school in Appleton, MN. After high school Marvel attended Normal School training and began teaching. As a young and independent woman, Marvel drove her red, Volkswagen Karmann Ghia to California where she taught and worked for an airline.

Upon her return to Minnesota, Marvel got married and taught grade school in Kiester, MN. Marvel left teaching when her only child, Todd was born. When she returned to the workforce she focused on the aging community, which she loved, and over the years was the Senior Center Director in the communities of Wells, Bricelyn and Blue Earth.

Marvel had a strong love for God and her country. She believed in the honor and privilege of serving the community, a love she passed on to her son. She was very proud of her service as the Mayor of Walters during the mid-1970s. During her time as Mayor, Marvel exemplified the importance of having strong, female voices in government and went on to Chair the campaign of Tim Penny, whom she adored.

Marvel loved to talk politics and was never afraid to challenge the views of the opposing side. Marvel was spunky, relished social events, visiting and was never opposed to being the in the limelight. On the top of Marvel’s list of favorites besides those she loved were, a good hamburger, Chinese food and Elvis, ohhh did she love Elvis!

Marvel left her mark on this world in a number of ways, but she was most proud of her son Todd and his family. She is survived by Todd and Ytive and her four cherished grandsons Aleksandr (Emily), Payton (Sara), Connor and Mikinley. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Gary and Connie Heldt and their family, Ytive’s family, friends who have become family, Tim Penny, Pat Miller Oconnor and the Bill and Karlene Gormley family as well as many others. Marvel was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Marie, bother Duane Heldt and an infant brother.

As Marvel ended phone calls or left gatherings she would exclaim in true Marvel fashion, “Love to all.” We have no doubt as she exited this life and moved onto her life eternal she did the same. A beautiful sentiment from a beautiful soul.

Due to COVID there will not be a gathering at this time.