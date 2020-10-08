MSHSL to allow spectators at indoor events

The Minnesota State High School League announced Thursday morning it would allow for spectators to attend indoor athletic events in a limited capacity.

Effective immediately, all schools will be allowed up to a total of two spectators per participant. Spectators must maintain a space of 6 feet between households/spectator groups and event spaces can not exceed 25% of total capacity. No venue may exceed a capacity of 250.

Participants will not count toward the total capacity count so long as they can be separated by 12 or more feet from the spectators. If they cannot be separated by more than 12 feet, they will count toward the total capacity.

According to the MSHSL, some events may only allocate for one spectator or less per participant, depending on the size of the venue.

Schools must require advanced reservations and/or ticketing, according to a press release. Walk-ins, impromptu purchases or attendance will not be allowed. Names, phone numbers and email addresses must be collected as part of the reservation process to allow for notification if an individual develops COVID-19.

Schools must also schedule arrival times in an effort to minimize spectators congregating at points such as the entrance or concession areas.