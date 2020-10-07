Paid political letter: Trump put in place numerous safety measures

In January 2020 with the first U.S. case of COVID-19, Trump established a task force of top infections-disease experts led by Vice President Mike Pence “to monitor, contain and mitigate the spread of the virus.” The president’s top priority is the health and welfare of the American citizens.

The Trump administration did all it could to stop the pandemic. Travel restrictions were placed on foreign nationals entering the U.S. March 6 he signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. $8.3 billion to fight the pandemic. Schools, restaurants and all nonessential businesses were shut down.

A national state of emergency was in order to free up $50 billion in federal resources. March 13 the president warned “it could get worse.” We were advised to often wash our hands with soap and water or sanitizer, avoid touching our faces and maintaining social distances in public.

Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). A $2 trillion stimulus bill, the CARES Act also established the Paycheck Protection Program to help cover payroll costs, etc. Families could receive as much as $1,200 (plus another $500 for each dependent child) to cover financial needs during the crisis.

March 27, Trump delivered the Defense Protection Act, giving him the power to order private businesses for production of necessary resources (i.e., masks and gloves to safeguard medical staff from the highly contagious disease).

Under the DPA, General Motors began manufacturing critical care ventilators at 10,000 per month and Level 1 face masks — 50,000 per day. Additionally, Trump arranged for 3M to import 166.5 million masks for the staff to help support U.S. health care workers. Trump said, “They are ‘our warriors in this life-and-death battle.’” The scientists’ medical teams worked to develop a drug to treat COVID-19, as well as a vaccine to be available by year’s end.

Nov. 3, the election will determine whether or not the America you love survives as the “land of the free.” Our Constitution gives us the rule of law. “Under God” in our pledge must remain for our children and grandchildren, as the United States was founded on Judeo/Christian principles. The U.S. is the only country in the world that has a constitution: “We the people.”

Thank you, President Trump and Vice President Pence, for implementing the processes for the medical teams to maintain the health of our nation, providing assistance to workers’ families, as well as small and large businesses and hospitals.

I will vote for a businessman who loves our country, works days and nights, takes no pay and asks for advice from all experts and business people, rather than for politicians who take money from other countries for their own personal benefit.

Pray for our nation and vote for President Donald Trump, Jason Lewis, Jim Hagedorn, Gene Dornink and Peggy Bennett. They will work together for the benefit of our country.

Mavis Jacobs Hanson

Albert Lea