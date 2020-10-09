October 9, 2020

  • 64°

Police receive theft reports and other calls

By Staff Reports

Published 9:11 am Friday, October 9, 2020

Door reported broken

A side door was reported broken at 7:27 a.m. Thursday at 726 Marshall St. 

 

Thefts reported

Three Trump campaign signs were reported stolen at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at 2000 S. Broadway. The theft occurred overnight. 

Three Waste Management garbage cans were reported taken from an alley at 10:34 p.m. Thursday at 239 S. Pearl St. 

 

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Donald Maurice McCormick, 24, for domestic assault at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at 930 S. Broadway. 

 

Political signs found

Several political signs were reported discovered in a ditch at 8:17 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of 760th Avenue and 150th Street.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials