Police receive theft reports and other calls
Door reported broken
A side door was reported broken at 7:27 a.m. Thursday at 726 Marshall St.
Thefts reported
Three Trump campaign signs were reported stolen at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at 2000 S. Broadway. The theft occurred overnight.
Three Waste Management garbage cans were reported taken from an alley at 10:34 p.m. Thursday at 239 S. Pearl St.
1 arrested for domestic assault
Police arrested Donald Maurice McCormick, 24, for domestic assault at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at 930 S. Broadway.
Political signs found
Several political signs were reported discovered in a ditch at 8:17 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of 760th Avenue and 150th Street.
