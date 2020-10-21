Seen: Out of the Darkness Walk
People from around the area gathered Sept. 12 at the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot in Albert Lea for the Out of the Darkness Walk. Families and friends of loved ones who were lost to suicide came together to remember their loved ones and join in a socially distanced walk through downtown Albert Lea.
