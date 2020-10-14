Stolen vehicle found and other reports
A stolen vehicle was reported found in a field at 8:27 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 760th Avenue and 340th Street near Ellendale.
1 arrested for DWI
Police arrested Matthew Clark Rankin, 32, for second-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving two reports of a possible drunk driver after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Counterfeit bills reported
Police received a report at 9:47 a.m. Tuesday of a counterfeit $20 bill at 609 E. Main St.
Police received a report at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday of a counterfeit $20 bill at 1452 W. Main St. A second $20 counterfeit bill was reported at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday at the same address.
1 arrested on warrant
Police arrested Donald Maurice McCormick, 24, on a local warrant at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.
Hit-and-run crash reported
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday at 404 Fountain St.
Q&A: Commissioner candidates weigh-in
Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series of question-and-answer stories that will print in the Tribune in the... read more