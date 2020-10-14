This Week in History: Firefighters from 13 departments battle blaze

Local

Oct. 16, 2010: The Flying Lea Disk Golf Club did preparation work for the installation of a set of new Chainstar baskets at Bancroft Bay Disk Golf Course in Albert Lea and transplanted the old baskets at a new course at Riverland Community College.

Oct. 13, 2010: Firefighters from 13 Freeborn County fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze north of Oakland at Len’s Wood Products. The Freeborn County fire investigation team estimated the damage to be at least $500,000.

Oct. 17, 1990: Julie Stoneking was named the Albert Lea Business and Professional Women’s Club Woman of the Year.

Oct. 13, 1950: The auxiliary of the American Legion conducted a survey asking Albert Leans their views on universal military training. Those surveyed were in favor of UMT by a margin of 10 to one.

National

2017: Actress and activist Alyssa Milano tweeted that women who had been sexually harassed or assaulted should write “Me too” as a status; within hours, tens of thousands had taken up the #MeToo hashtag (using a phrase that had been introduced 10 years earlier by social activist Tarana Burke.)

2016: Donald Trump heatedly rejected the growing list of sexual assault allegations against him as “pure fiction,” hammering his female accusers as “horrible, horrible liars.”

2009: Agricultural officials said pigs in Minnesota had tested positive for the H1N1 virus, or swine flu, the first such cases in the U.S.

Oct. 11, 1991: Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Anita Hill accused Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexually harassing her; Thomas re-appeared before the panel to denounce the proceedings as a “high-tech lynching.” Days later, the Senate narrowly confirmed the nomination of Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court, 52-48.

Oct. 15, 1976: In the first debate of its kind between vice-presidential nominees, Democrat Walter F. Mondale and Republican Bob Dole faced off in Houston.

1969: Peace demonstrators staged activities across the country as part of a “moratorium” against the Vietnam War.

1968: The first successful live telecast from a manned U.S. spacecraft was transmitted from Apollo 7.

Oct. 16, 1968: American athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos sparked controversy at the Mexico City Olympics by giving “Black power” salutes during a victory ceremony after they’d won gold and bronze medals in the 200-meter race.

1962: The Cuban missile crisis began as President John F. Kennedy was informed that reconnaissance photographs had revealed the presence of missile bases in Cuba.

Oct. 17, 1933: Albert Einstein arrived in the United States as a refugee from Nazi Germany.

1931: Mobster Al Capone was convicted in Chicago of income tax evasion. (Sentenced to 11 years in prison, Capone was released in 1939.)