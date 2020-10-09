Tigers pick up win in regular season finale

The Albert Lea girls’ soccer team traveled to Winona Thursday night in a makeup game originally scheduled for mid September.

The Tigers leaned on a two-goal performance in the first half to hold on an beat the Winhawks, 2-1.

Scoring for the Tigers were sophomores Morgan Luhring and Kendall Kenis.

According to head coach David Schultz, Winona scored its only goal of the game after a flip throw-in in the second half. He said Albert Lea had six chances to score in the second half, but was unable to find the back of the net, but the defense held strong, allowing the Tigers to grab the win.

The Tigers move to 3-5-1 on the season, their three wins coming over Austin, Faribault and Winona.

Albert Lea now moves into the Section 2A tournament. At the time of publication, it was uncertain who the Tigers would see in the first round.