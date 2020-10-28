Vehicle damaged and other reports

A vehicle was reported damaged at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday at 23087 Minnesota Highway 13. The vehicle’s windows were broken and wires were cut.

Burglary reported

A burglary was reported at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday at 12419 735th Ave., Glenville.

1 held on DWI charges

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies held Pha Or Gee, 31, on driving while intoxicated child endangerment charges at 12:31 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 770th Avenue and 240th Street, Albert Lea.

Package reported stolen

Police received a report at 11:54 a.m. Tuesday of a package that was believed to be stolen at 224 S. Broadway.