Vehicles tampered with and other reports

An attempted vehicle break-in was reported at 4:14 p.m. Thursday at 2328 Milo Ave.

A window was reported broken out of a vehicle at 5:16 p.m. Thursday at 616 E. 11th St. No items were missing from the vehicle.

Campaign sign stolen

A Trump campaign sign was reported taken at 12:51 p.m. Thursday from the front yard at 1122 Madison Ave.

Counterfeit bill reported

A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 6:06 p.m. Thursday at 2312 Hendrickson Road.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 6:52 a.m. Friday at 1114 James Ave. The incident reportedly happened some time overnight.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested William Erwin Williams, 41, on a Washington County warrant at 4:06 a.m. Friday at 821 Plaza St.