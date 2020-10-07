Windows broken out of vehicle and other reports

Windows were reported smashed out of a pickup at 5:09 a.m. Tuesday at 2019 E. Main St. A golf club was left behind on the hood of the truck.

Thefts reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of tabs that were stolen off of a vehicle at 11:59 a.m. Tuesday at the Law Enforcement Center, 411 S. Broadway.

Police received a report at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday of a phone that had been stolen from 2315 Leland Drive the previous night.

A large hand-painted Biden stolen was reported stolen at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday at 73379 224th St., Albert Lea.

Combine fire reported

A combine fire was reported at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday on the west side of U.S. Highway 65 near the Minnesota-Iowa border. The fire was put out, and there was minimal damage.

Vandalism reported

Police received a report at 8:56 a.m. Tuesday of vandalism at 100 Fountain St. There was damage to a picnic table, as well as graffiti on the picnic tables.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday of a hit-and-run crash at 404 St. Thomas Ave. The crash had occurred around 3:30 p.m.

Truck reported on fire

A truck was reported on fire in the alley at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday behind 711 Madison Ave. g