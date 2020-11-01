1 arrested after allegedly pulling gun and other reports

Police arrested Jose Antonio Soto, 35, for second-degree assault, threats of violence and intentional pointing of a firearm after receiving a report at 9:13 p.m. that a male had pulled out a gun on someone at 201 N. Broadway.

Barn fire reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday of a barn fire at 13909 690th Ave., Albert Lea.

Theft reported

A house key was reported stolen at 6:51 a.m. Tuesday at 406 W. College St.

House broken into

A house was reported broken into at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday at 1011 Garfield Ave. Cash was reported missing from a safe.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Kevin Michael Reineke, 31, on a Rice County warrant and cited him for possession of hypodermic needles and giving false information to an officer after receiving a report of a suspicious person at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at 1509 S. Broadway.

2 cited for underage drinking

Police cited Javen Juan Moreno, 18, and John Harris Spence, 20, for underage consumption after receiving a loud party complaint at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday at 640 Marshall St.