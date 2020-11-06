Burglary reported at Edgewater Cottage and other reports

Police received a report at 1:47 p.m. Thursday that the Edgewater Cottage, 1600 Edgewater Drive, had been broken into. The door frame and lock were damaged.

Damage reported

A mailbox was reported damaged at 12 p.m. Thursday at 13121 830th Ave., Glenville.

Stolen plow recovered

A stolen plow out of Mower County was reported recovered at 8:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 870th Avenue and 130th Street, Glenville.

1 arrested for ineligible firearm possession

Police arrested Hayden Isaiah Stevens, 29, for ineligible person in possession of a firearm, driving after revocation, no proof of insurance and wrong way on a one way after a traffic stop at 8:02 a.m. Thursday near Lakeview Elementary School.

Home burglarized

Police received a report at 12:58 p.m. Thursday of a home that was burglarized the day prior at 2046 W. Paradise Road. Several items were taken.

1 arrested on violation

Police arrested Ruben Trevino, 49, for gross misdemeanor domestic abuse no contact order violation at 6:47 p.m. Thursday at 1702 Sunset St.

Thefts reported

A trailer was reported stolen at 2:51 p.m. Thursday at 1820 Margaretha Ave.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 9:43 a.m. Friday of theft by fraud of an Albert Lea resident.