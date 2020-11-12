Daily COVID-19 cases: Cases, hospitalizations rise in Freeborn County

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations of residents in Freeborn County continued to rise Thursday as cases statewide reached a new high.

Nineteen new lab-confirmed cases were reported in the county, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 944. Of that number, 147 are active cases, and nine people are presently hospitalized, an increase of three from the previous day. Fifty-six people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 10 and 14

• One person between 15 and 19

• One person in their 20s

• Four people in their 30s

• Three people in their 40s

• Two people in their 50s

• Four people in their 60s

• Three people in their 70s

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Thursday the county’s positivity rate was 5%.

Across the state, 7,228 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s total count to 201,795. Of that number, more than 42,000 are still active cases, and about 1,300 are hospitalized.

The state reported 39 new deaths in 26 counties, including a person in their late 30s in Stearns County and one in their early 40s in Dakota County. The remainder were 60 or older.

Twenty-three resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility and one person was homeless. The remainder lived in private residences.

The state has now had 2,793 deaths, of which 1,921 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: five cases, 334 total cases

• Mower County: nine cases, 1,713 total cases

• Steele County: 25 cases, 1,056 total cases

• Waseca County: nine cases, 1,026 total cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 48,513 new tests were completed, including 42,722 PCR tests and 5,791 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths