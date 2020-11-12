November 12, 2020

  • 32°

Daily COVID-19 cases: Cases, hospitalizations rise in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:44 am Thursday, November 12, 2020

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations of residents in Freeborn County continued to rise Thursday as cases statewide reached a new high.

Nineteen new lab-confirmed cases were reported in the county, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 944. Of that number, 147 are active cases, and nine people are presently hospitalized, an increase of three from the previous day. Fifty-six people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 10 and 14

• One person between 15 and 19

• One person in their 20s

• Four people in their 30s

• Three people in their 40s

• Two people in their 50s

• Four people in their 60s

• Three people in their 70s

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Thursday the county’s positivity rate was 5%.

Across the state, 7,228 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s total count to 201,795. Of that number, more than 42,000 are still active cases, and about 1,300 are hospitalized.

The state reported 39 new deaths in 26 counties, including a person in their late 30s in Stearns County and one in their early 40s in Dakota County. The remainder were 60 or older.

Twenty-three resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility and one person was homeless. The remainder lived in private residences.

The state has now had 2,793 deaths, of which 1,921 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: five cases, 334 total cases

• Mower County: nine cases, 1,713 total cases

• Steele County: 25 cases, 1,056 total cases

• Waseca County: nine cases, 1,026 total cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 48,513 new tests were completed, including 42,722 PCR tests and 5,791 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 393 3 396 9
Anoka 14,009 354 14,363 185
Becker 1,116 5 1,121 4
Beltrami 1,396 2 1,398 13
Benton 1,767 38 1,805 26
Big Stone 217 1 218 1
Blue Earth 2,750 1 2,751 8
Brown 667 1 668 5
Carlton 922 91 1,013 8
Carver 2,603 23 2,626 9
Cass 792 2 794 8
Chippewa 608 2 610 6
Chisago 1,978 37 2,015 2
Clay 3,480 10 3,490 48
Clearwater 272 0 272 2
Cook 38 0 38 0
Cottonwood 432 0 432 0
Crow Wing 2,098 2 2,100 23
Dakota 13,984 130 14,114 156
Dodge 519 0 519 0
Douglas 1,414 7 1,421 14
Faribault 334 0 334 0
Fillmore 391 1 392 0
Freeborn 944 0 944 5
Goodhue 1,035 2 1,037 18
Grant 152 0 152 5
Hennepin 46,268 287 46,555 1,033
Houston 412 0 412 2
Hubbard 700 2 702 12
Isanti 1,053 27 1,080 10
Itasca 1,222 0 1,222 18
Jackson 295 1 296 1
Kanabec 378 2 380 11
Kandiyohi 2,418 4 2,422 8
Kittson 115 3 118 1
Koochiching 237 1 238 5
Lac qui Parle 209 0 209 3
Lake 196 7 203 0
Lake of the Woods 61 4 65 1
Le Sueur 903 1 904 7
Lincoln 241 1 242 1
Lyon 1,399 2 1,401 6
Mahnomen 167 0 167 3
Marshall 279 2 281 5
Martin 749 0 749 19
McLeod 1,078 2 1,080 5
Meeker 623 2 625 5
Mille Lacs 924 10 934 22
Morrison 1,247 12 1,259 14
Mower 1,696 17 1,713 21
Murray 388 0 388 3
Nicollet 1,027 0 1,027 20
Nobles 2,690 2 2,692 24
Norman 232 0 232 5
Olmsted 4,394 1 4,395 30
Otter Tail 1,628 3 1,631 11
Pennington 328 3 331 2
Pine 821 17 838 4
Pipestone 485 0 485 17
Polk 1,510 49 1,559 15
Pope 302 0 302 0
Ramsey 19,251 284 19,535 423
Red Lake 124 2 126 3
Redwood 452 2 454 14
Renville 426 7 433 14
Rice 2,397 14 2,411 20
Rock 460 3 463 9
Roseau 539 86 625 1
Scott 5,154 24 5,178 47
Sherburne 3,405 56 3,461 30
Sibley 395 0 395 3
St. Louis 4,995 41 5,036 79
Stearns 8,862 165 9,027 68
Steele 1,055 1 1,056 5
Stevens 286 2 288 1
Swift 352 0 352 3
Todd 1,293 2 1,295 10
Traverse 87 0 87 0
Wabasha 585 2 587 2
Wadena 464 8 472 6
Waseca 1,026 0 1,026 10
Washington 9,282 113 9,395 84
Watonwan 635 0 635 4
Wilkin 227 0 227 4
Winona 1,881 1 1,882 21
Wright 4,396 42 4,438 25
Yellow Medicine 420 4 424 8
Unknown/missing 322 5 327 0
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials