Daily COVID-19 update: 37 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, increasing the county’s active cases to 250.

The county has now had 1,144 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and seven people are hospitalized.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases included the following:

• Two people between 10 and 14

• Seven people between 15 and 19

• Six people in their 20s

• Two people in their 30s

• Seven people in their 40s

• Two people in their 50s

• Five people in their 60s

• Three people in their 70s

• Three people in their 80s

Faribault County reported 17 new cases and has now had 401 total cases; Mower County reported 104 new cases and has now had 2,037 total cases; Steele County had 74 and has had 1,392 total cases; and Waseca County had 31 and has now had 1,149 total cases.

Statewide, 7,444 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative total to 231,018. Of that number, more than 51,000 are considered active cases, and 1,558 are hospitalized, including 324 in intensive care.

Twelve new deaths were reported in Anoka, Hennepin, Isanti, Lyon and Ramsey counties. Four of the people resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and all were 65 or older.

The state has now had 2,917 people who have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of that total, 2,003 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 51,207 new tests were completed, including 49,204 PCR tests and 2,003 antigen tests.