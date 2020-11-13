November 13, 2020

  • 37°

Daily COVID-19 update: COVID surge continues across the state

By Staff Reports

Published 11:30 am Friday, November 13, 2020

Minnesota’s surge in COVID-19 cases continued Friday with 5,552 new cases and 46 deaths reported.

The state has now had 207,339 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, of which more than 45,000 cases are still considered active and 1,424 people are hospitalized, including 293 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The number of deaths is the second highest in a single day that the state has seen since the pandemic started. Deaths were reported in 29 counties.

Aside from one death in Clay County of a person in their early 20s, all other deaths were people in their 50s or older. Thirty-three resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The state has now had 2,839 deaths, of which 1,954 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported two new cases and has had 956 total cases; Faribault County had seven new cases, increasing its total to 341; Mower County had seven and has had 1,720; Steele County had 18 and has had 1,074 total cases; and Waseca County had seven new cases and has had 1,031 total cases.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department reported the new cases in the county included one person in their 20s and one person in their 60s. There are now 131 active cases in the county. Seven people are presently hospitalized, and 59 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The state reported 51,241 tests were completed, including 48,915 PCR tests and 2,326 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 415 3 418 10
Anoka 14,416 399 14,815 187
Becker 1,153 5 1,158 4
Beltrami 1,423 2 1,425 13
Benton 1,869 38 1,907 28
Big Stone 224 1 225 1
Blue Earth 2,779 2 2,781 8
Brown 692 1 693 5
Carlton 973 95 1,068 8
Carver 2,685 27 2,712 9
Cass 831 2 833 8
Chippewa 618 2 620 6
Chisago 2,056 42 2,098 3
Clay 3,572 10 3,582 50
Clearwater 280 0 280 3
Cook 39 0 39 0
Cottonwood 447 1 448 0
Crow Wing 2,208 3 2,211 24
Dakota 14,345 146 14,491 157
Dodge 525 0 525 0
Douglas 1,476 7 1,483 15
Faribault 341 0 341 0
Fillmore 403 1 404 0
Freeborn 946 0 946 5
Goodhue 1,058 2 1,060 20
Grant 156 0 156 5
Hennepin 47,206 328 47,534 1,035
Houston 435 3 438 2
Hubbard 716 2 718 13
Isanti 1,092 37 1,129 10
Itasca 1,258 0 1,258 19
Jackson 306 1 307 1
Kanabec 386 2 388 11
Kandiyohi 2,471 5 2,476 8
Kittson 118 3 121 1
Koochiching 242 1 243 5
Lac qui Parle 217 0 217 3
Lake 209 7 216 0
Lake of the Woods 62 5 67 1
Le Sueur 925 1 926 7
Lincoln 247 1 248 1
Lyon 1,428 2 1,430 7
Mahnomen 168 0 168 3
Marshall 292 3 295 6
Martin 760 0 760 19
McLeod 1,111 2 1,113 6
Meeker 646 2 648 5
Mille Lacs 956 11 967 24
Morrison 1,284 12 1,296 16
Mower 1,703 17 1,720 21
Murray 401 0 401 3
Nicollet 1,041 1 1,042 21
Nobles 2,712 2 2,714 25
Norman 236 0 236 5
Olmsted 4,437 1 4,438 30
Otter Tail 1,670 4 1,674 11
Pennington 354 4 358 2
Pine 840 18 858 4
Pipestone 495 0 495 17
Polk 1,540 51 1,591 17
Pope 316 0 316 0
Ramsey 19,712 297 20,009 424
Red Lake 130 2 132 3
Redwood 466 2 468 14
Renville 440 7 447 14
Rice 2,452 14 2,466 21
Rock 468 3 471 9
Roseau 554 91 645 1
Scott 5,308 28 5,336 49
Sherburne 3,583 74 3,657 30
Sibley 409 0 409 3
St. Louis 5,170 46 5,216 82
Stearns 9,191 174 9,365 69
Steele 1,073 1 1,074 5
Stevens 290 2 292 1
Swift 357 0 357 3
Todd 1,343 2 1,345 12
Traverse 89 0 89 0
Wabasha 585 2 587 1
Wadena 471 8 479 6
Waseca 1,031 0 1,031 10
Washington 9,584 127 9,711 89
Watonwan 642 0 642 4
Wilkin 230 0 230 4
Winona 1,942 1 1,943 22
Wright 4,540 47 4,587 27
Yellow Medicine 426 4 430 8
Unknown/missing 392 4 396 0
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials