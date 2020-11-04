Daily COVID-19 update: More than 3,800 new cases in Minnesota — 18 in Freeborn County

Minnesota broke another record for daily new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 3,844 new cases.

The case increase raised the total cumulative cases across the state to 160,923 since the start of the pandemic.

Of that total, almost 24,500 are still in isolation, and 908 people are hospitalized, including 203 in intensive care.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Wednesday afternoon there had been a 15.4% growth in cases from last week, and the state’s seven-day average positivity rate is at 9.2%.

Statewide, there were 31 new deaths reported in Aitkin, Beltrami, Benton, Douglas, Goodhue, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Norman, Polk, Ramsey, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sherburne, St. Louis, Stearns, Todd, Wadena and Winona counties.

A death of a person in their late 30s was reported in Hennepin County, and a death of a person in their late 50s was reported in St. Louis County. All other deaths were between 60 and 99 years old.

Of all the people who died, 19 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The state has now had 2,530 deaths, including 1,760 who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following are updates on area counties:

Freeborn County reported 18 new cases, increasing the county’s total count to 798, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

Of that number, 105 are considered active cases, and six people from the county are hospitalized. Forty-nine people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The new cases include the following:

Three people between 10 and 20

Two people in their 20s

One person in their 30s

Four people in their 40s

One person in their 50s

Five people in their 60s

One person in their 70s

One person in their 90s

Faribault County reported 10 new cases and has had 286 total cases.

Mower County reported 16 new cases and has had 1,614 cases.

Steele County reported 23 new cases and has had 897 total cases.

Waseca County reported 14 new cases and has had 981 total cases.

The state reported 32,775 new tests were completed, including 1,944 antigen tests and 30,831 PCR tests.