Daily COVID-19 update: Nearly 4,000 new cases reported statewide, 13 more in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:32 am Thursday, November 5, 2020

Minnesota reported nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as high community spread of the virus continues.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update stated there were 3,956 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 164,865. Of that number, 27,041 people remain in isolation, and 931 are hospitalized, including 216 in intensive care.

The new case total breaks yet another record for new cases reported in a single day.

The state also reported 25 new deaths, including a person in their early 90s from Mower County.

Other deaths were in Anoka, Beltrami, Brown, Dakota, Goodhue, Hennepin, Hubbard, Kittson, Lincoln, Morrison, Nobles, Norman, Ramsey, Scott, Stearns and Washington counties.

All of the people who died were 70 or older, and 17 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,555 deaths, of which 1,777 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported 13 new cases on Thursday, increasing the county’s cumulative count to 811. Of that number, 112 are considered active cases, and five people are hospitalized. Fifty people from the county have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included one person under 10, one person between 10 and 20, one person in their 20s, two people in their 30s, six people in their 40s and two people in their 60s.

The following are updates from other area counties:

• Faribault County: no new cases, 285 total cases

• Mower County: seven new cases, 1,621 total cases

• Steele County: 21 new cases, 917 total cases

• Waseca County: five new cases, 983 total cases

The state reported 34,305 new cases on Wednesday, including 31,793 PCR tests and 2,512 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 272 2 274 5
Anoka 11,013 90 11,103 165
Becker 812 2 814 4
Beltrami 1,115 1 1,116 13
Benton 1,304 23 1,327 16
Big Stone 195 0 195 1
Blue Earth 2,335 0 2,335 7
Brown 462 0 462 4
Carlton 631 68 699 3
Carver 2,117 13 2,130 9
Cass 575 1 576 5
Chippewa 514 1 515 3
Chisago 1,490 15 1,505 2
Clay 2,934 0 2,934 46
Clearwater 187 0 187 1
Cook 32 0 32 0
Cottonwood 340 0 340 0
Crow Wing 1,501 2 1,503 22
Dakota 11,611 53 11,664 142
Dodge 473 0 473 0
Douglas 989 4 993 8
Faribault 285 0 285 0
Fillmore 324 1 325 0
Freeborn 811 0 811 5
Goodhue 887 1 888 15
Grant 126 0 126 5
Hennepin 39,569 155 39,724 1,012
Houston 303 0 303 2
Hubbard 560 1 561 7
Isanti 746 4 750 8
Itasca 953 0 953 17
Jackson 260 1 261 1
Kanabec 266 1 267 10
Kandiyohi 2,037 1 2,038 5
Kittson 91 0 91 1
Koochiching 197 0 197 5
Lac qui Parle 168 0 168 3
Lake 152 6 158 0
Lake of the Woods 55 2 57 1
Le Sueur 753 1 754 6
Lincoln 218 1 219 1
Lyon 1,141 2 1,143 6
Mahnomen 146 0 146 2
Marshall 224 0 224 1
Martin 673 0 673 18
McLeod 722 1 723 4
Meeker 423 0 423 4
Mille Lacs 601 5 606 21
Morrison 1,025 10 1,035 10
Mower 1,604 17 1,621 21
Murray 331 0 331 3
Nicollet 863 0 863 18
Nobles 2,525 2 2,527 21
Norman 176 0 176 4
Olmsted 3,929 1 3,930 30
Otter Tail 1,163 2 1,165 8
Pennington 253 1 254 2
Pine 677 11 688 1
Pipestone 411 0 411 17
Polk 1,141 26 1,167 7
Pope 195 0 195 0
Ramsey 16,381 143 16,524 390
Red Lake 103 2 105 2
Redwood 359 0 359 12
Renville 321 7 328 13
Rice 1,910 9 1,919 13
Rock 408 3 411 9
Roseau 425 45 470 0
Scott 4,188 13 4,201 39
Sherburne 2,305 15 2,320 26
Sibley 308 0 308 3
St. Louis 3,811 24 3,835 76
Stearns 7,229 86 7,315 55
Steele 917 0 917 4
Stevens 215 2 217 1
Swift 270 0 270 2
Todd 1,087 1 1,088 9
Traverse 68 0 68 0
Wabasha 497 0 497 1
Wadena 341 7 348 5
Waseca 983 0 983 10
Washington 7,663 31 7,694 76
Watonwan 612 0 612 4
Wilkin 170 0 170 4
Winona 1,544 1 1,545 20
Wright 3,344 12 3,356 16
Yellow Medicine 356 3 359 7
Unknown/missing 228 4 232 0
