Daily COVID-19 update: Nearly 4,000 new cases reported statewide, 13 more in Freeborn County

Minnesota reported nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as high community spread of the virus continues.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update stated there were 3,956 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 164,865. Of that number, 27,041 people remain in isolation, and 931 are hospitalized, including 216 in intensive care.

The new case total breaks yet another record for new cases reported in a single day.

The state also reported 25 new deaths, including a person in their early 90s from Mower County.

Other deaths were in Anoka, Beltrami, Brown, Dakota, Goodhue, Hennepin, Hubbard, Kittson, Lincoln, Morrison, Nobles, Norman, Ramsey, Scott, Stearns and Washington counties.

All of the people who died were 70 or older, and 17 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,555 deaths, of which 1,777 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported 13 new cases on Thursday, increasing the county’s cumulative count to 811. Of that number, 112 are considered active cases, and five people are hospitalized. Fifty people from the county have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included one person under 10, one person between 10 and 20, one person in their 20s, two people in their 30s, six people in their 40s and two people in their 60s.

The following are updates from other area counties:

• Faribault County: no new cases, 285 total cases

• Mower County: seven new cases, 1,621 total cases

• Steele County: 21 new cases, 917 total cases

• Waseca County: five new cases, 983 total cases

The state reported 34,305 new cases on Wednesday, including 31,793 PCR tests and 2,512 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths