Deer harvest numbers available online
Hunters and anyone interested in deer harvest data can find current deer harvest figures and harvest reports for past years on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ deer reports and statistics webpage, according to a press release. The webpage also features an interactive map and graph that visualizes the data.
