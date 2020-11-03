November 3, 2020

  • 73°

Deer harvest numbers available online

By Submitted

Published 9:00 am Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Hunters and anyone interested in deer harvest data can find current deer harvest figures and harvest reports for past years on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ deer reports and statistics webpage, according to a press release. The webpage also features an interactive map and graph that visualizes the data.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials