Donald “Don” J. Morgan

Donald “Don” John Morgan, age 83 of Rose Creek, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Monday evening, November 2, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare in Austin, Minnesota.

Don was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to John and Goldie (Johnson) Morgan on August 9, 1937. He grew up in the Alden Conger area and graduated from Alden High School in 1955. Don was united in marriage to Gladys Booth on July 1, 1961 at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Their marriage was blessed with five children. Don worked at the grain elevator in Conger until 1963. The couple then moved to Rose Creek, where he worked at the grain elevator for 25 years. After leaving the Rose Creek grain elevator position, he worked for 30 years as a Bixby feed salesman in Bixby, Minnesota until his retirement in 2016. Don was a member of the Little Cedar Church in Adams, Minnesota. He belonged to the Adams Legion for 53 years. He was a member of the Rose Creek Volunteer Fire Department for over 50 years. Don was a member of the National Guard from 1960-1966. He loved fishing and going on fishing and camping trips with his family. He enjoyed working and talking with his many farmer friends in the area. He also enjoyed visiting the area asparagus patches. Playing cards with his friends and tending to his garden also brought him great enjoyment. He especially loved spending time with his grandsons. Don will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Gladys Morgan of Rose Creek, MN; sons, Russell (Cheryl) Morgan of Wabasha, MN, Daniel Morgan of Volcano, Hawaii, Richard Morgan of Rose Creek, MN, David (Lorrie) Morgan of London, MN; daughter, Jennifer (Mark) Bishop of Harmony, MN; five grandchildren, Eric Bishop, Jason Morgan, Ryan Bishop, Aaron Bishop, and Gage Morgan; one great grandchild, Alex Bishop; brother, LeRoy Morgan of Albert Lea, MN; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Goldie Morgan; one grandson, Christopher Bishop; three brothers; and four sisters.

A private family memorial service will take place at a later date. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family with cards.