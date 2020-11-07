Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To Freeborn County’s voter turnout in the general election.

Freeborn County has always taken its right to vote seriously, and this year was no different.

According to unofficial results from the Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, 90.64% of the county’s registered voters cast their ballots in the Tuesday election, whether that be through absentee ballot, mail ballot or voting on Election Day at their precinct.

The Auditor-Treasurer’s Office states 16,885 ballots were cast out of 18,629 registered voters.

The turnout is slightly more than the last presidential election year in 2016, when there was a 90.37% turnout, and slightly less than 2012 when there was a 93.71% turnout.

Regardless of whether this year’s turnout broke a record or not, it is something that every voter should be proud of.

Thank you for taking your duty to vote seriously.

To the completion of the Interstate 90 paving project.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced this week that the Interstate 90 paving project between Albert Lea and Austin is complete.

The $14.5 million project, which began in May, included the repaving of eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Road 46, east of Albert Lea, to Highway 105 in Austin. The ramps at Freeborn 46 were reconstructed and some culvert work also occurred.

We’re glad to see this work completed and know it will greatly benefit this area.

To the people who helped out with the election this year in Freeborn County.

Hats off to the election judges and all of the people who helped out this year with the election in Freeborn County. It has been an interesting election year, to say the least.

Thank you for your time and dedication, for working long hours and for adjusting to the changes that have come forward this year amidst the pandemic and even in the last few weeks.

To all those who ran for public office this year.

Thank you to all of the residents in the community who ran for local office this year.

Whether you won or lost, we hope your dedication and enthusiasm for the community continues.

Aside from elected office, there are many appointed positions available on committees and commissions in local government. There are also many other efforts looking for volunteers and leadership through other organizations. We hope you will consider jumping on board for those efforts.

There are many ways you can continue to give back.