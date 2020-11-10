Items stolen and other reports

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off of a vehicle at 11:50 a.m. Monday at 806 Troy Road.

The carrier for a mobile scooter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 12:42 p.m. Monday at 1302 St. Joseph Ave. The theft reportedly occurred sometime the previous night.

1 held for domestic assault

Police held Demi Raelynn Trevino, 29, for domestic assault at 1:27 a.m. Monday at 1523 W. Clark St.

Property damaged

Criminal damage was reported to a rental property at 12:30 p.m. Monday at 711 Madison Ave.

Semi truck stolen

A semi truck was reported stolen at 2:45 p.m. Monday at 77917 209th St. The theft reportedly happened sometime over the last couple days.

Warrant served

Police served a warrant on Kenaniah Jesus Handlee-Davis, 23, at 10:22 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.