John Nechanicky

John L. Nechanicky died on November 9, 2020 at Timberdale Trace in Owatonna, he was 98 years old.

A private family Mass is set for Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Owatonna. Burial will take place at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery at Litomysl with Military Honors by the Steele County Funeral Unit. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 10:30 am at the church. It will be required that all participants follow the Covid-19 guidelines, wear a mask and the family requests social distancing.

John was the son of Frank and Jeannette (Staricky) Nechanicky and was born on May 13, 1922 at Ellendale, MN. He graduated from Ellendale High School in 1940. He entered military service in September, 1942. John was the first, World War II veteran to serve as Commander of Post 296 American Legion of Ellendale. He was a farmer all of his life and an auctioneer for 35 years. He served on the Summit Town Board for 33 years as well as councilman for the City of Ellendale for four years. On May 5, 1947 John married Lucille Buelow at Owatonna, MN. They remained married for 69 years. Mr. Nechanicky is survived by three daughters and one son: Teresa (Peter) Von Ruden of Algona, IA; Marcella (James) Cook of Mankato, MN; Michael (Connie) Nechanicky of Owatonna, MN; and Susan (Jon) Knopik of St. Cloud, MN. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 5 step great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his spouse of 69 years parents, seven sisters, four brothers, and one great-grandson. For more information or to leave a condolence message go to www.megercares.com