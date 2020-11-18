Last Ruby’s Pantry takes place at Albert Lea church
Ruby’s Pantry announced that Nov. 7 was the last Ruby’s Pantry located at Albert Lea Assembly of God Church due to the many changes and restrictions, according to a press release.
There are still Ruby’s Pantry locations nearby, the release stated, and volunteers are searching for a new location to serve from in Albert Lea. For more information about a new Ruby’s Pantry location to visit, visit www.rubyspantry.org or call Ruby’s Pantry at 651-674-0009.
