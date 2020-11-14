Letter: Board of Regents needs volunteer candidates

When the 2021 Minnesota Legislature convenes in January, it will have a long to-do list, including the budget and COVID-19.

But also on that list is electing members of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents. Although not the highest profile priority, it is one of the most important. In an increasingly competitive global economy, higher education gives us an edge.

The University of Minnesota is one of the best public research and land grant universities in the world, helping to prepare the workforce of tomorrow, conduct research that improves our quality of life, and to inspire vibrant arts, science and humanities. That’s why ensuring it has exceptional leadership and governance is so very important. Every two years, the Legislature elects members to the Board of Regents, the U’s governing board, which provides counsel, oversight and vital decision-making for the university, including setting the annual budget and the tuition students and their families pay.

The Regent Candidate Advisory Council (RCAC) is charged by the Legislature to recruit and recommend candidates to serve on the Board of Regents. And that is a process we are undertaking again in the coming weeks. The positions to be filled this year are from Minnesota’s 1st, 4th, 6th and 7th congressional districts.

Serving on the Board of Regents is an important way to have a meaningful impact on the future of our state. We hope you will take the time to learn more about the Board of Regents. The RCAC will consider all of those who apply and strive to recommend the best possible candidates for these critically important public service positions. The deadline for application is Dec. 4. Application materials are available on the RCAC website (www.rcac.leg.mn).

Daniel Wolter

chairman

Regent Candidate Advisory Council