Letter: What kind of Catholic is Biden?

Are Catholic voters who supported Biden willing to step up and explain exactly what they think the Iraq War was? One in four adults in American are Catholics and is anyone in America concerned or troubled that a man like Joe Biden who has the Iraq War on his resume used his Catholic faith to get votes.

Does Joe Biden’s God believe military interventions upon innocent smaller countries are something other than murder? At the end of campaign speeches Biden would say “God bless our troops.” Come on, are we not taught as children that this God of ours shines its light first and foremost on the poor, the downtrodden, the little guy? Why would a God shine its light on a superpower military that attacks poor people who don’t even have a military and then the superpower military occupies their land? Biden better pray his God does not exist.

Frank Erickson

Minneapolis