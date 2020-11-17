Maren Ring

Maren Marie Hjort Preus Ring, age 87, of Albert Lea, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Community in Albert Lea.

Beloved wife, sister and aunt, Maren was born September 28, 1933, to Rev. Herman A. and Ida Greibrok Preus in Decorah, Iowa, and grew up in nearby Calmar. Maren graduated from Bethany Lutheran College and the University of Minnesota. With a degree in education, she taught at Lime Creek, Iowa, and at Willard Elementary School in north Minneapolis for many years. In 1967 she married James Ring and moved to Albert Lea, MN, where she managed the Wintergreen Food Coop for over forty years. She was also president of her ladies aide at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church for many years and was a loyal member of the Albert Lea Art Center and her writers group. She enjoyed visiting the sick and shut-ins, traveling to visit friends and family, writing, and attending community theater and watching the opera at local movie theaters.

Maren is survived by her husband of 57 years, James Ring, her sister and brother-in-law Elizabeth (Preus) and Norman Werner; her nieces and nephews Karl Werner, Ann Werner, Nancy (Werner) Schauff, Marc Werner, Marnie Werner and John Werner. She was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Ida and her brother Herman.

A memorial service to honor Maren’s life will be held at a later date