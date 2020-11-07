Marriages: October 2020
Marriage licenses were issued by the Freeborn County Recorder’s Office to the following people in October 2020:
Timothy Michael Bennett and Jennifer Lynn Modderman, both of 1605 Todd Ave. in Albert Lea
Colby John Saunders and Eula Brook Johnson, both of 1208 Gene St. in Albert Lea
Dakota Jeffrey Koch and Sydney Monique Mccamish, 621 Larimore Circle in Albert Lea
Kevin Jacob Bergstrom and Karlee Michelle Andersen, both of 201 E. Richway Drive in Albert Lea
Debra Florence Strosahl of 201 E. Richway Drive in Albert Lea and Bradley Stephen Menges of 3035 Brittany Lane NW Apartment H in Rochester
Tun Lon Sein and Esther Hpung Riq, both of 516 Larimore Circle in Albert Lea
Curtis Edward Hurley-Mellard and Vassandra Larae Starling, both of 205 W. State St. in Kiester
