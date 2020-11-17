Ruth Ann Friday

Ruth Ann was born March 11, 1931 in Wells, MN, the daughter of Adolph and Ada (Grote) Giese. Ruth Ann graduated from Wells High School. She married Luvern Stern in 1950 and they had two children, Debra and Richard, they later divorced. She worked at various local businesses in Albert Lea including Floorcrafters.

In 1980, She was united in marriage to Clair Friday. They enjoyed bowling, boating, and time with family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ruth Ann died Monday, November 16, 2020 at Southridge Care Facility in Marshalltown, Iowa. She was 89 years old.

She is survived by her daughter Deb Christenson, son Dick Stern, daughter-in-law, Gloria Stern, grandchildren, Dan (Betsy) Christenson, Erik (Jessica) Christenson, Luke (Emily) Christenson, Caitlin Stern, Nicole Sophia, Ryan Stern. Great grandchildren Hannah, Alice, Addisyn, Claire, Elise, Bridgett, Gianna, Olivia, Phillip, Harrison, a brother Paul Howard (Shizako) Giese, sister-in-law Geraldine Giese, and many nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clair, granddaughter Jamie, sisters Jane, Arla, Lois, Gladean, brothers, David, Elwood, and Dale.

Bayview Funeral Home of Albert Lea, MN is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021.