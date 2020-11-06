Shannon Wadding

Shannon Lee Wadding, 52, of St. Paul, formally of Albert Lea, passed away October 30th 2020 in his home.

Shannon was born November 29th, 1967 in Albert Lea, the son of Leland (Lee) and Constance (Connie) (Boone) Wadding. Shannon was baptized and confirmed at Ascension Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. He graduated from Albert Lea Senior High School class of 1986. He graduated from St. Cloud College in 1990 and graduated from Inver Hills Community College in 2008 with a BS in law, earning with honors.

Shannon worked many various jobs within the past 2 years at Walmart in Vadnais Heights.

Shannon was very active in the American Legion Phalen-Arcade Post #577 of St. Paul. Calling bar bingo, making hot dagos every Wednesday night, making spaghetti suppers and started the National Night Out in St. Paul to take back the streets. He was presented a Certificate of Appreciation from the Governor of Minnesota for this and continued to work this until this past year. He was a member of the SAL (Sons of the American Legion), the regular Legion and 40+8.

Shannon was a very proud father of 2 daughters, Morrighan and Trinity who he loved with all his heart. They were his pride and joy.

Shannon is survived by his mother Connie (Boone) Wadding, of Albert Lea, daughters Morrighan and Trinity Wadding of Albert Lea, brothers Mitch (Gina) Wadding of Albert Lea, Alex, Sarena, Hannah and great niece Nevaeh. Steve (Jen) Wadding, Sean, Seth, Lydia, Cameron, Gerika, Izaak, Dominic and Devyn of Albert Lea, sisters Sherri Stevens (special friend Glen Pothen) Codey Wadding of St. Paul Park and Michael Stevens of Eagan, Sandi Wadding (special friend Nathan Abfalter) of Shakopee, A.J. Wadding of Albert Lea, brother-in-law Timothy Lievrouw of Albert Lea. Aunts and Uncles Dellan Hagen of Albert Lea, Tom and Pat Gilderhus of Spencer Iowa, Dennis and Rebecca Boone of TX, Harold and Beverly Landsman of Owatonna, David and Debbie Skatter of Bloomington. And many wonderful cousins.

Shannon is preceded in death, and will be joining his grandparents Lloyd and Mabel Wadding, Chessle and Beverly Boone, his father Leland and older brother Charles, Aunt Annette Hagen and brother-in-law Mark Stevens.

As Shannon was very proud of his Irish ancestry, after the COVID-19 is over his sister Sandi and special friend Nate will take some of his ashes to the city of Shannon, Ireland in Shannon County and pour his ashes into the Shannon River.

Services will be held November 14th 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN at 10:00am. Visitation will be one hour before at 9:00am before the service. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Glenville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his mother.