November 3, 2020

Sons of Norway meeting planned

By Submitted

Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Sons of Norway members will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Freeborn County Historical Museum, according to a press release.  The program will feature the film “The Rockettes: A Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular.”

The committee will be Marilyn Matson, Marlene Thompson and Joan Anderson.  Members are asked to bring a donation for the Salvation Army — either a cash donation or food item.

