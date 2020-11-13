Vehicle shot with BB gun and other reports
A BB hole in a car window was reported to police at 8:32 a.m. Thursday at 1431 Todd Ave.
Garage burglary reported
A burglary was reported at 8:03 a.m. Thursday in a garage at 515 Giles Place.
1 arrested for DWI
Police arrested Timothy Mark Rittenour, 64, for third-degree driving while intoxicated at 6:31 p.m. Thursday at 2751 E. Main St.
