November 13, 2020

  • 37°

Vehicle shot with BB gun and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 11:25 am Friday, November 13, 2020

A BB hole in a car window was reported to police at 8:32 a.m. Thursday at 1431 Todd Ave.

 

Garage burglary reported

A burglary was reported at 8:03 a.m. Thursday in a garage at 515 Giles Place.

 

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Timothy Mark Rittenour, 64, for third-degree driving while intoxicated at 6:31 p.m. Thursday at 2751 E. Main St.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials