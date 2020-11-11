Veterans to be honored by Mayo Clinic Health System

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, Austin, Faribault and Owatonna will be lit in red, white and blue this evening in recognition of Veterans Day, according to a press release.

Mayo staff continue an ongoing commitment to the armed forces first begun by William Worrall Mayo, M.D., during the Civil War, the release stated. Many military veterans at Mayo continue to serve as part of the National Guard and Reserve, while others continue to use their leadership and expertise to serve their local communities.

A similar honoring of local veterans will take place Dec. 7 for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.