Daily COVID-19 update: 92 new deaths statewide, 1 in Freeborn County

Minnesota reported 92 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, including one person in Freeborn County.

That person was between 85 and 89 years old and is the seventh COVID-19 death for the county since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The people who died across the state came from 37 counties, and ranged in age from early 50s to late 90s. Forty-eight people resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, one person resided in a group home or residential behavioral health facility and one person was in a jail or prison.

The Thursday deaths were the second highest number of deaths in a single day in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.

The state has had 3,784 total deaths, of which 2,522 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Across the state, 6,166 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 333,626. Of that number, almost 44,000 are still considered active cases.

The state reported 1,770 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, including 376 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported 26 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 1,622, of which 184 are considered active, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 0 and 4

• One person between 5 and 9

• One person between 10 and 14

• One person between 15 and 19

• Five people in their 20s

• 10 people in their 30s

• Three people in their 40s

• One person in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

• One person in their 80s

The county health department stated eighty-two people from the county have been hospitalized at some point during their illness at some point during the pandemic.

The following were updates on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 20 new lab-confirmed cases; 609 total cases

• Mower County: 41 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 2,748 total cases

• Steele County: 47 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,103 total cases

• Waseca County: 16 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,434 total cases

