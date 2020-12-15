Daily COVID-19 update: State reports 21 new deaths; Freeborn County reports 11 new cases

Minnesota’s new COVID-19 daily case count is continuing to slow with 2,340 new cases reported on Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state has now had 384,164 total cases, of which about 32,000 are still in isolation. As of Sunday, 1,283 people were still hospitalized, including 319 in intensive care.

Twenty-one new deaths were reported from 14 counties, including one person in their early 80s from Waseca County.

Aside from one person from Hennepin County in their late 40s, the rest of the people who died were 60 or older. Eleven lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 4,483 deaths, of which 2,928 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. During December alone, the state has had 890 deaths reported, and in November there were 1,100.

The new numbers come as Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials consider whether to lift restrictions in place for in-person dining and fitness centers.

Vaccinations started on Tuesday at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, with a nurse being the first to receive the vaccine.

Thera Witte, who works in a coronavirus unit at the hospital, said she feels honored to be the first and did not hesitate to volunteer.

“I’m feeling hopeful that this is the beginning of the end” of the pandemic, Witte said after receiving the first of two Pfizer doses. She will be vaccinated again in three weeks.

Thousands of doses of the Pfizer vaccine began arriving in Minnesota this week, with the VA hospital being the first recipient of 2,925 doses on Monday along with Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, Olmsted Medical Center in Rochester and the Cass Lake Indian Health Service.

“Today is feels very real,” Gov. Tim Walz said at a news conference at the hospital Tuesday. “It’s our way out of this. It is one of the tools.”

The state anticipates that 46,800 Pfizer doses will be delivered this week to Minnesota hospitals and clinics, which will start administering them next week to health care workers at greatest risk of infection.

Local cases

Freeborn County on Tuesday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and has now had 1,802 cases, of which 122 are active.

The county has had 14 deaths, the last two of which occurred over the weekend.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department reported the new cases on Tuesday included three people in their 20s, one person in their 30s, three people in their 40s, two people in their 50s, one person in their 60s and one person in their 90s.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: five new lab-confirmed cases; 783 total cases

• Mower County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 3,113 total cases

• Steele County: five new lab-confirmed cases; 2,353 total cases

• Waseca County: 13 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,582 total cases

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths