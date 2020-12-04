Daylight unveils damage from warehouse fire

Authorities were out surveying damage Friday morning from the large warehouse fire in Albert Lea near the West Main Street viaduct.

The fire, at 601 W. Main St., led to the evacuation of 13 homes nearby because of heavy smoke. Siding on homes directly across Adams Avenue from the warehouse was badly damaged from the heat of the fire, and members of the city’s inspections department were slated to check out some of the nearby rental properties to assess other damage, said Albert Lea Director of Public Safety J.D. Carlson

Carlson said though the official cause has not been determined, the fire is suspicious in nature because there was no electricity to the building, and the police department was frequently called for reports of homeless people seeking shelter at the building.

He advised people to stay out of the area, as there will be inspectors and other heavy machinery in the area.

At one point during the night there were 19 people displaced because of the fire at United Methodist Church. The American Red Cross put families up in hotels overnight.

Look to the Tribune for more information as it becomes available.