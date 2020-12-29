Doris V. Volkman

Doris Virginia (Forrer) Volkman, age 98-½ of Albert Lea, passed away on Wednesday December 23, 2020 at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community.

Doris was born on May 2, 1922 to Edward (Ned) and Corinne (Bonholzer) Forrer in Dayton, Ohio. She grew up in Dayton and Springfield, OH. After graduating from high school, she attended business college. Doris met Irwin Volkman in Springfield and they were married on May 5, 1944. Together they moved to Albert Lea where Irv went to work at Albert Lea High School as a Chemistry and Physics teacher. When Irv retired from teaching in 1977, they built a house on an acreage near Eyota, MN, moving from there to a townhome in Rochester and back to Albert Lea in 1998.

Doris enjoyed raising her family, cooking and working part-time as a bookkeeper. She was an avid reader, reading multiple books a week and also loved sewing and crafts and was a skilled seamstress. Most recently, she was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. In recent years she enjoyed spending time with family and friends and going out to eat and playing “Skip-Bo” with her special friend Diane.

Doris is survived by her children Reid (Susan) of Stillwater, MN and their sons, Kyle (fiance Katelyn) and Joshua of Sand Point, Idaho; Gail of Duluth, MN; and Neil (Mary Jo) of Albert Lea, MN their son, Eric (Elissa) of Chaska, MN and their daughter, Betsy (Mike) Polis and grandma’s special great granddaughters, Lydia and Sophia of Albert Lea, MN.

There will be no service at this time, but a celebration of her life will be held sometime in the future. Cards and memorials may be sent to Bayview Funeral Home, 1415 State Highway 13, Albert Lea, MN.