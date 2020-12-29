James A. Haubenschild

James Arthur Haubenschild, age 56 of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, December 26, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Methodist Campus, surrounded by his loving family. James was born February 20, 1964 in Circle, Montana, to Paul and Carolyn (Anderson) Haubenschild. He grew up in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. In 1988, James started working as a service tech at Slidell in Owatonna, Minnesota. He then began school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he received his Programmable Logic Controllers Degree in 1995. In 2003, he started working at Evapco in Medford, Minnesota as an electrical designer until his passing. James loved horses, attending rodeos, and team penning. He enjoyed keeping busy working around the farm, doing yard work, and washing and waxing his vehicles. He was known to wake up very early to enjoy his coffee and read the Owatonna, Albert Lea and Blooming Prairie newspapers and work on his word searches in peace and quiet. James loved Christmas and spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

Survivors include his father, Paul Haubenschild of Blooming Prairie, MN; son, Brandon (Jenny Haugen) Haubenschild of Ellendale, MN; daughter, Rebecca (Ron Kalstabakken) Haubenschild of Dodge Center, MN; significant other, Kim Stollard of Blooming Prairie, MN; stepson, Trevin Stollard of Blooming Prairie, MN; brother, Michael Haubenschild of Ellendale, MN; sister, Carol (Cecil Boyd) Simon of Hope, MN; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Haubenschild in 2019, and his grandparents.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home Chapel in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 30 people for the service. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Interment will be at Union Cemetery, rural Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to the family. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.