Ramona Ruth Boyer was born on March 13, 1931, in rural Waseca County, near Waldorf, Minnesota, the daughter of Herbert and Elsie (Schnoor) Bartelt. She graduated from Minnesota Lake High School and enjoyed her first job as a bookkeeper. She married William Boyer on August 9, 1950 at St. Theodore Catholic Church, Albert Lea. Together they moved to Willmar, MN in 1955 and later back to Albert Lea in 1972. This union was blessed with 15 children. Ramona was a nurturing, loving and attentive wife and mother always opening her heart and home to all of those she so loved.

She was strong in her faith, and devoted much time to her church family at St. Theodore Catholic Church, including serving as trustee and teaching religious education.

She loved music and dancing, but mostly her life centered around making life better for her large growing family. She always had everyone’s favorite dish in mind as she tended her garden, cooked, baked and shared the fruits of her labor.

Ramona R. Boyer, 89, of rural Albert Lea, went peacefully to eternal rest at her home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Ramona is survived by children: James (Kay) Boyer of Willmar, MN, Jerome (Susie) Boyer of Mapleton, MN, Ronald (Julie) Boyer of Albert Lea, MN, Kenneth (Nancy) Boyer of Albert Lea, MN, Glenn (Tami) Boyer of Albert Lea, MN, Gail (Todd) Monson of Lakeville, MN, Alan (Karen) Boyer of Albert Lea, MN, Mark Boyer of Rochester, MN, Diane (Norman) Tyndale of Oronoco, MN, Jason (Diane) Boyer of Ramsey, MN, Todd (Susan) Boyer of New Prague, MN, daughter-in-law, Rhonda Boyer of Janesville, MN, Tina (Jeff) Locke of Dodge Center, MN, Heidi (Brady) House of Spring Valley, MN; 46 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild; sisters Marlene (Martin) Mogensen of Trinity, Florida, brother Duane (Lavonne) Bartelt of Green Valley, AZ; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Alyce Bartelt of Calmar, Iowa, Charles Sonnek of Waldorf, MN, Harvey Hesse of St. Clair, MN, Rose Boyer of Albert Lea, Lyle (Jeannie) Boyer of Albert Lea and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William, sons: John and Jeff; grandson, Thomas; brother Robert Bartelt and sisters Betty Sonnek and Beverly Hesse.

During this difficult time, in respect for the health and safety of all, the family will celebrate Ramona’s life with private services at St. Theodore Catholic Church, followed by interment in St. Theodore Cemetery.

Cards of sympathy and condolence can be sent in care of the family to Bonnerup Funeral Service, 2210 East Main, Albert Lea, MN.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to Family Pathways Food Shelves, Salvation Army Church and Food Shelf, or your local food shelf in honor of Ramona’s memory.