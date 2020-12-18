Funeral services for Tena DeBoer, 96, of Roseville, MN, formerly of Hollandale, MN, will be held at a later date due to the Covid pandemic. The date, time and place of the funeral will be announced in the bulletins of the Christian Reformed and Reformed Churches of Hollandale, as well as in the Albert Lea Tribune.

Tena peacefully passed away on December 12 in her independent living residence at Presbyterian Homes.

Tena DeBoer (Ennema) was born on May 5, 1924, to Joseph and Dora Stegenga at Carmel, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Wendell DeBoer on October 10, 1945 in Hollandale. Wife, mother and homemaker were Tena’s treasured roles, and she also enjoyed working as a Certified Nurses Assistant at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea.

Tena was active in the Christian Reformed Church, doing Bible studies, singing in its choir groups, and working in the Ladies Aide. She loved to engage with people and was a member of Albert Lea Seniors, Bone Builders and a quilting group. Tena volunteered as a leader in 4-H, sewed dresses for children in Africa, and her specialty was baking dozens of pies for the Christian School fair booth and for people as they celebrated or grieved a loss. Tena and Wendell relished traveling and camping with their family, and they visited 48 states. The couple spent 23 years wintering as snowbirds in Texas.

Survivors include children Carolyn (Joe) Enderlin of Spencer, Iowa, Pam Luinenburg of New Brighton, MN, and Joel DeBoer of Eustis, Florida; grandchildren, Faye, Chad (Melissa), Brian (Alisha), Lisa (Marco), and Kia; great-children Allie, Jasmine, Chris, Ginger, Cayden, Ryland, Atzin, and Izel; brother Herman Stenga, sisters-in-law Marilyn Stegenga, Evelyn Christians and Viola Eechoff; and brother-in-law Paul (Kathy) DeBoer.

Tena was proceeded in death by the couple’s two infants who died at birth, by her parents, brothers Albert (Bonnie), Ralph, Elmer (Dorothy), and John (Karen) Stegenga, and by in-laws Marie and Art Tillema, Louise and Reinder Boverhuis, Harold and Lena DeBoer, Nellie and Ed Tillema, Esther and Fred Workman, Martha and Bert Cooling, Jennie and Herb Loverink, Harko and Alice DeBoer, Bill and Lillian Bos, and Pearl and Percy Roskamp.

Memorials may be sent to the Hollandale Christian School.