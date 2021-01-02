2 teenagers arrested for alleged thefts

Albert Lea police arrested two teenagers early Sunday morning who are believed to be involved with numerous thefts throughout Albert Lea.

Police stated officers were called to Glenn Road at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday for suspected suspicious behavior. The reporting person observed footprints in fresh snow near a garage leading away.

The investigation reportedly led an officer to observe similar footprints near a Minnesota Avenue house, leading to the arrests of two teenage boys, ages 14 and 16.

The 16-year-old reportedly had 10 outstanding warrants, and the 14-year-old was arrested on an apprehension and detention order for the current violations. Police stated it is suspected that the 16-year-old used the 14-years-old’s name during prior contacts with law enforcement.

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies transported both teenagers to an Anoka County secure juvenile facility pending court appearances.

Police encourage residents to lock both vehicles and residences, including garage doors, as the majority of the suspected thefts were crimes of opportunity.