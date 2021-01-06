6 to 9 inches of snow expected

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Albert Lea area from noon today through Friday evening as a storm is expected to bring 6 to 9 inches of snow.

The warning is is in effect south of the Twin Cities along Interstate 35 to the Iowa state line. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, leading to difficult travel. Patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility, creating hazardous driving conditions.

The Weather Service states the main impacts of the storm will be late Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, when a majority of the snow will fall.

A blizzard warning is in effect from late this afternoon through Friday afternoon for counties west of Freeborn County, including Faribault County. These areas can expect 4 to 6 inches of snow in west central Minnesota to 7 to 9 inches in southwestern Minnesota.

Winds could gust to as high as 40 to 50 mph, creating difficult driving conditions.

Look to the Tribune for more information as the storm develops.

For latest road conditions, visit here.